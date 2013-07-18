INSTANT MBA: Define 'Perfection' In The Form Of Goals

Alexa Von Tobel, LearnVest founder and CEO

Today’s advice comes from Alexa von Tobel, founder and CEO of Learnvest, via Inc.:



“You need to define ‘perfection’ in the form of goals — whether you’re thinking in terms of weeks, quarters, or years. What metrics do you need to hit to feel really good about things? Then, you need to focus on making progress. Take it one day at a time. What can you literally do today that will get you closer to those goals?”

Von Tobel says testing is integrated into every part of the her company’s culture. From running A/B tests to gathering analytics on user experience, the concept of “progress” drives LearnVest’s product, marketing, and technology. Von Tobel says that having an environment that allows people to be flexible is crucial for implementing changes.

“If someone has an idea worth trying in a Monday morning meeting, let’s have it up on the site by Tuesday, let it run wild on Wednesday, gather data on how it’s performing on Thursday, and by Friday have a solid game plan for our next steps. This kind of behaviour is integral to startup life. You’re learning as you go, and that’s why jargon like ‘pivot’ exist. Small companies must constantly pivot- sometimes to a dizzying degree- until they find what works.”

This story was originally published by LearnVest.

