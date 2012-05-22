Why You Should Focus On Building A Company That Actually Makes Money

When investors close up their wallets, your startup needs to be self-sustained.

Photo: Alex Proimos on Flickr

We interviewed a college entrepreneur with refreshing priorities.UPenn junior Dan Shipper thinks staying in school is worth while even though he’s been approached by numerous startups.



He also thinks it’s worthwhile to build a startup that makes money from the get go, because you can start a business like that in any investment environment.

“I think in the environment right now, it’s relatively easy to raise money,” says Shipper. “I don’t think the environment is going to be that way in two years. So my interest is in building businesses the way they’ve traditionally been built: they make money. You can build that kind of a business in any investment climate, and I think the beauty of software is that it allows you to build businesses where the only cost is your time.”

Check out the complete interview with Shipper, a 20-year-old philosophy major who’s fielding job offers from aggressive startups.

