There's A New Clothing Line Created Specifically To Block Cell Phone Signals

If you have very little self-control when it comes to using your phone, maybe it’s time to relinquish the power to your clothing.

Tokyo-born designer Kunihiko Morinaga has created the first line of clothing that completely shields all incoming mobile phone signals, The Daily Mail reports.

FOCUS garments are hand crafted from synthetic fibres which specifically reflect electromagnetic radio waves:

When you slip your phone in the pocket of a FOCUS garment, the device is immediately rendered useless.

And callers will be sent directly to voicemail.

The line debuted at Toronto Fashion Week this year.

Morinaga came up with the idea to develop mobile phone-repelling garments after feeling like he was spending too much time on his phone. Now, partnering with Trident, the FOCUS line will allow people to “shut down” and focus on the real world.

You can read more about the FOCUS line here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.