This New Music App Promises To Help You Focus And Increase Your Productivity

[email protected] is a streaming music service that aims to boost your productivity.



Its latest app just launched for iPhone. Previously [email protected] was only available on Android and the web.

Think of [email protected] as a Pandora that only streams music that is meant to help you get more work done. The company has licensed tracks that are specifically intended not to distract you.

There are no tracks with vocals, saxophones, or other things that the company has tested and found distracting, TechCrunch’s Anthony Ha reports.

Free users get 100 minute limits per streaming session. If you want to sigh up for a premium account that will cost you $4 per month or $35 per year for unlimited streaming.

[email protected] is free and is available for iPhone, Android, and the web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.