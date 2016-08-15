I tested these $5,500 headphones and they sound as good as that crazy price suggests

I don’t want to give the Focal Utopia back.

I don’t get this romantic very often. But the Utopia — a new pair of ultra high-end headphones from French manufacturer Focal — isn’t a good gadget so much as it’s luxury.

It’s made from rare materials, crafted with obvious care, and, put simply, better sounding than any headphone I’ve ever tested. If any device deserves to have the word “premium” attached to it, the Utopia is it.

It’s also $US4,000 ($A5,500). That’s a lot! (It also explains my opening paragraph.) Yet, after testing the Utopia for the past couple of weeks, that price doesn’t feel completely absurd. Here’s what I mean.

The Utopia looks good. It has a lot going on, what with its dimpled leather earpads, aluminium grills, and carbon fibre yoke, but it doesn't come off as showy. The jet-black style helps it find a balance between 'thing that costs $4,000' and 'thing I'm not embarrassed to wear around people.' Business Insider/Jeff Dunn It's also comfortable. You can't expect anything less for the money, but the Utopia's headband and earpads are supremely soft and cushioned. Your ears get plenty of breathing room, too. While the whole thing is fairly heavy (490 grams), that weight is well-balanced once it's on your head. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Focal reps told me the company spent four years developing the Utopia, and it shows. It feels like a headphone that was pored over before it was sold. Sound is what matters, though, and it's there where the Utopia is nearly untouchable. Even after weeks of listening, I can't muster any major complaints about what Focal has created. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn What makes the Utopia special is the way it manages to produce extreme clarity while maintaining a strong sense of punchiness and energy. It's fun and analytical at the same time. It doesn't sell out one part of the highs, mids, or lows to emphasise another -- it's all there, all balanced, all intensely detailed. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn I won't get too deep into how Focal has built the drivers here, but they use a rare metal called beryllium, they're uniquely strong and lightweight, and they allow the Utopia sound as high-fidelity as it does. The best way I can describe this is that it's like strapping your ears into their own little personal theatre. There's an immense sense of space to tracks -- you can trace each bass line or vocal track as they move, and feel all the little peaks and dips they take along the way. Even with more complex songs, it keeps everything in focus without muddying up. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn If you're the pickiest listener in existence, you could argue that the bass isn't the strongest, but that's only when compared to other ultra-premium cans. It's still rich and impactful. In general, it's as close to a 'three-dimensional' sound as I've heard. All that said, this is still an audiophile's headphone. As such, you have to play by its rules. For one, it uses an open-backed design. That helps it sound so spacious, but also leaks that sound all over the room. If you play something with any volume, anyone around you will hear it as well. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn To even use it, you need a dedicated amplifier, which will supply enough power for the Utopia to pick up the sound. I used this amp + digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) combo called the Woo Audio WA8 Eclipse, which itself is $1,800, and is generally considered one of the best on the market. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn The Woo Audio WA8 Eclipse amplifier. Having such a high-quality amp played a big role in my enjoyment here. It's worth noting, though, that the Utopia isn't as difficult to 'drive' as other high-end headphones, so you don't have to pay that much more for an amp to hear things.

The biggest culture shock, though, will probably come from the Utopia's cable. It uses a 6.3mm connector, not the 3.5mm you're probably used to, and it's a whopping 13 feet long. It adds a good chunk of weight, too. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn You can still use all this with your phone or laptop, but that means putting up with multiple dongles, like so. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn If it wasn't clear, what all this means is that the Utopia is made for lounging around the house -- or really, hanging in the studio -- not taking on the road. Even then, a headphone only sounds as good as the files it's sourcing. If you listen to poorly recorded music through low-quality streaming services, the Utopia won't sound as resolving as it could be. It still sounds great by default, but it can't reveal details that don't exist in the first place. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn This is something you quickly realise when using high-end audio gear: Most modern music is bad. Not artistically, but technically. People have prioritised cost and convenience when it comes to consuming music, and studios have reacted accordingly. You have to dig to find the files worth using, which hammers home just how deep of a niche audiophilia is. None of these are criticisms, though -- they're just the realities of high-end audio. You need to adapt. When I did with the Utopia, I was reminded of how much I enjoy the pure experience of taking in music. It got me closer to the stuff I like, and made me more open to enjoying the stuff I might not. Business Insider/Jeff Dunn Does that mean you should pay $4,000 for it? I think you already know if you're willing to do that. If you're financially secure enough to be on the fence, all I can say is that the Utopia is a joy. I won't miss that cable, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.