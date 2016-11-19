A mysterious foam blob is taking over a street in California -- and nobody knows why

Rafi Letzter
Mystery blobKTUV Fox 2

A mysterious giant foam blob is filling up a street in Santa Clara, California. KTVU Fox 2 is on the scene, and reports the law enforcement is unsure what the source is.

We echo their sentiment: Sit back, relax, and mash the WOW! button as it grows.

