A mysterious foam blob is taking over a street in California -- and nobody knows why

A mysterious giant foam blob is filling up a street in Santa Clara, California. KTVU Fox 2 is on the scene, and reports the law enforcement is unsure what the source is.
We echo their sentiment: Sit back, relax, and mash the WOW! button as it grows.
