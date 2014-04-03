Here's The Military Exercise That Has North Korea Freaking Out

A joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea has freaked out North Korean leadership.
The annual drill, named Foal Eagle, runs from Feb. 24 to April 18 and features Marines from both countries.
North Korea views the drill as a possible threat and has responded by ratcheting up its own military rhetoric.
Further, The Hermit Kingdom has announced military drills of its own, and launched hundreds of missiles toward a disputed maritime border with South Korea. The country has also promised a new kind of nuclear test in response.
During the landing process, smoke screens are used liberally in an attempt to lower an enemy's visibility.
These military exercises are held annually, and frequently provoke anger from the North Korean regime.
So any military procedure carried out by either of the Koreas is viewed with extreme suspicion by the rival side.
North Korea, in an attempt to block the drills from taking place, threatened to pull out from engaging in family reunions with South Korea, but later relented.
Still, North Korea has engaged in provocative measures of its own recently, such as issuing a no-sail warning for disputed territories off its west coast and carrying out live fire drills.
A major benefit of having Marines participate in the exercises is showcasing the full spectrum of amphibious operations.
The heightened tensions on the peninsula make defensive drills all the more important for South Korea.
