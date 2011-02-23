Fo Long, STT Short

Below are two new trade ideas. The first is a long in Fortune Brands Inc. (FO), while the next is a short setup in State Street Corp. (STT).



Fortune Brands Inc. (FO): began consolidating in a sideways rectangle (base) pattern two and a half months ago. The rectangle is forming directly below a previous significant resistance level. If there is a breakout and daily close, above $63.50, it would not only trigger a buy from the rectangle pattern, but would also signal a breakout of the significant resistance level.



Chart 1: The weekly chart, on the left, illustrates the important resistance level that FO is currently consolidating below. The daily chart, on the right, outlines the rectangle pattern. Trigger: daily close above the horizontal resistance line, which is $63.50, Target: minimum price objective is 67 dollars, Protective stop: confirmed move back below the horizontal resistance line.

Chart 2: Illustrates the comparative relative strength (RS) of FO versus SPY. A break above the minor downtrend line in the RS of FO would lend confidence to a breakout in the price.

State Street Corp. (STT): ended the intermediate up trend, in January, signaled by a break below the intermediate rising trend line. Recently, a bearish complex head and shoulders reversal pattern triggered, with time confirmation present. Further bearish evidence was presented on Friday, when the 20 day simple moving average (shorter) crossed below the 50 day sma (longer).

Chart 3: The daily chart below outlines the complex head and shoulders reversal pattern in STT, which recently triggered. Also highlighted is the bearish moving average crossover. Target: minimum expected price objective is $42.35, Protective Stops: confirmed move above the neckline.

If you are interested in receiving Zev’s free daily market letter, email [email protected] subject “Insider.”

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is not guaranteed. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. This material is based upon information that I consider to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its completeness or accuracy. Assumptions, opinions and recommendations contained herein are subject to change without notice, and I am not obligated to update the information contained herein. I may have a position in the security or securities mentioned. This communication, including any attachments, is for the exclusive use of the intended recipient(s) and/or the intended recipient’s designees. Any use, retention or dissemination by a person other than the intended recipient is strictly prohibited. If you are not the intended recipient or designee, please notify the sender immediately by return e-mail and delete/destroy all copies of this communication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.