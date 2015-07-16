London startup Flypay has raised a $10.7 million round of funding

Flypay is a UK startup that is trying to make life easier for both restaurants and customers by handling both the process of both ordering and paying for food.

Now, TechCrunch reports that Flypay has raised a large round of funding: $US10.7 million (£6.8 million) in a Series A round led by, strangely, Time Out, the publisher behind Time Out magazine.

Flypay launched in 2014 as a simpler app that let diners pay for meals online, without having to hand over credit cards to a waiter. Since then, it has rolled out support for over 100 locations in London, as well as other features. Flypay customers can also use the app to order food, meaning that they never have to talk to a waiter again.

There are some big restaurants using Flypay: Wahaca, Burrito Mama, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and Jamie’s Italian are all allowing diners to pay using the app. The company also told TechCrunch that Dirty Burger will soon be supporting it in its restaurants.

Time Out is increasingly moving away from being a traditional media company and publisher, and looks to establish itself as a business dealing in events. Flypay fits into the company’s vision of being the place that Londoners go to in order to find out what’s happening, and to arrange their evenings.

