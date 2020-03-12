I flew back to New York after it declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here's how I prepared for and protected myself during my flight home.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I brought my own water bottle, hand sanitizer, and wipes to prepare for my US domestic flight during the coronavirus outbreak.

Flying during the spread of the novel coronavirus is possible, but there are many opportunities for the virus to spread on flights and in airports.

The new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed more than 4,000 people and infected more than 121,000 as of Wednesday.

I recently flew economy from Austin, Texas, to New York during the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

I took actions to prepare for and protect myself during my flight, like being hyperconscious of human contact and washing my hands after I touched anything.

Here’s how I flew US domestic economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

My flight home during the coronavirus outbreak wasn’t very different from a typical US domestic economy flight, but one significant difference was my mindset.

I was very conscious of germs involved in every part of the process – from checking in to buckling my seatbelt – and I made efforts to minimise them as much as possible.

In the end, I realised the most important thing I did was something I already knew to do – wash my hands.

Here’s how I avoided germs on my flight home during the coronavirus outbreak.

First, I checked in for my flight online.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider A screenshot of an online check-in from a flight in August 2018.

This way, I didn’t have to touch the machine used to print boarding passes and I avoided physical contact with airport employees.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider The check-in station at JFK Airport’s Terminal 5.

I also ate breakfast before I went to the airport to avoid additional human contact and germs that linger in airport food courts.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I got breakfast tacos with my friend before I headed to the airport.

When I first got to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, I saw no one.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider The check-in area appeared to be empty.

This could be because as the coronavirus spreads, people are travelling less and more than 100 airlines have cancelled flights.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Just a few people were seen at the other end of the room.

Another explanation could be that more people are checking in online to avoid additional contact, as I did.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider No one was checking in at my airline, Jet Blue.

There was only a 3-7-minute wait time at the TSA checkpoint, where I contained all my liquids and electronics in one bin and put my bags and shoes directly on the belt.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I only used one bin, and I made sure to wear socks.

I did this to expose my belongings to as few germs as possible.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I put my camera, laptop, and liquids in the same bin.

After I went through security, I went straight to the bathroom to wash my hands.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I went to the restroom near the security checkpoint.

This is one of the best ways to protect yourself from spreading viruses.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Washing my hands in the airport restroom.

Remember to thoroughly wash your hands for about 20 seconds, and don’t forget to about those fingernails.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Washing my hands with soap.

Then I filled up my water bottle to avoid unnecessary contact with flight attendants on the plane.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Staying hydrated is important for protecting yourself against illness.

I walked slowly to my gate in a somewhat crowded terminal to maintain at least 6 feet of space between myself and the travellers around me because the novel coronavirus can spread to people up to 6 feet apart.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I stayed about 6 feet away from people in front of me.

Normally, I’d be all over this toy store to kill time, but not today — too many potential germs.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider A Toy Joy location in the Austin airport.

At my gate, I looked for the least-crowded area to sit and wait to board …

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I left Austin out of gate 12.

… which was in the back corner.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider The back corner of the gate was mostly empty.

I sat in an empty row and I didn’t touch the armrests or use cupholder.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I sat far from other people.

While waiting to board I noticed not many people were wearing face masks.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I only saw a couple of people wearing face masks.

Face masks are more effective in preventing the spread of the virus when they’re being worn by those infected, and there is a shortage of them because the supply chains can’t meet the increased demand since the outbreak.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Me waiting to board my flight home.

When boarding the plane, I had my boarding pass on my phone, eliminating any physical contact between the gate and the plane.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I kept my distance as I was boarding as well.

Once I got on the plane, I headed to my window seat, which is exposed to fewer germs than the seats closer to the aisle.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I sat in seat 7F.

I was especially lucky to have no one seated next to me either.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider No one sat in the middle seat.

Before sitting down, I wiped down my seat thoroughly with wet wipes, including the buttons …

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I wiped down the TV controls before sitting down.

… the tray table …

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I made sure to clean every crevice of the hook on the tray table.

… and the inside pocket of the seat in front of me.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I cleaned the seat pocket before putting items in it.

Then, I sanitised my hands.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I used Mrs. Meyers hand sanitizer.

When I buckled, I realised I hadn’t wiped it down first …

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Oops.

So I sanitised my hands again. For the remainder of the flight, I sanitised my hands every time I touched anything, which was less than 10 times in the whole 3.5-hour flight.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider This hand sanitizer contains ethyl alcohol and removes 99.9% of bacteria on skin.

I avoided the aeroplane bathroom because it’s touched by multiple passengers on a flight and it requires you to walk through the aisle of the plane, exposing you to even more germs.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Me in an aeroplane bathroom in August 2018.

I didn’t hesitate to use the air conditioning vent above my seat because it dispenses clean air, according to Business Insider.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider The vents above my aeroplane seat.

But I made sure to sanitize my hands after.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider I wiped down this tray table before I put these items on it.

