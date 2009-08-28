European CO2 Limits Could Hurt Airlines

The EU is requiring aeroplanes to reduce their carbon emissions by 2012 or else they may not be allowed to touchdown at Eurozone airports.



EUobserver via BizWeek:

The [EU] adopted legislation in January of this year that requires aviation emissions to reduce by three per cent on 2005 levels by 2012 and five per cent by 2013.

The companies, which also include European aerospace manufacturers such as France’s arms producer Dassault and the multinational plane-maker Airbus, have until January of 2010 to submit to the commission their strategies for emissions reductions.

So long as the companies submit data on their fuel consumption for 2010 and 2011 by this period, then they will be awarded 85 per cent of their emissions permits for free for the period through 2012.

It can be argued the EU’s requirements may not do much for the environment. Aviation is responsible for 4.9% of current global warming, but it’s tough to reduce plane emissions. That means companies will likely just buy so-called carbon offsets — paying a company to plant a tree, for example — a controversial, perhaps ineffective practice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.