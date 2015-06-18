Qatar Airways is the best airline in the world, and its Boeing Dreamliner looks totally awesome

Business Insider
Qantas boeing dreamliner 787 at paris air show 2013 business class bottle champagneAlex Davies / Business Insider

Qatar Airways was just named the Best Airline in the World by Skytrax.

Back in 2013, at the Paris Air Show, Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner created a lot of buzz.

The Dreamliner had endured a tough launch, but by 2013, it was getting its footing and Boeing was racking up the orders.

Business Insider took a tour of the brand-new Qatar jet at the time.

We were impressed.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

Qatar Airways took delivery of its Dreamliner just a few days before the 2013 Paris Air Show kicked off.

The entrance of the Qatar 787 leads to business class (there's no first class on this plane).

There's room under the seat for passengers to stretch and prop up their legs.

Each of the 22 business class seats lies fully flat, so it's easy to fall asleep.

And their occupants get big screens to watch movies and television shows, when they're awake. Qatar has teamed up with top of the line chefs to keep everyone well fed.

Of course, there are plenty of little goodies, like pajamas and slippers.

Each of these seats had a storage compartment in the arm.

And the overhead bins are huge! Qatar says they can hold a wheeled bag for every passenger on the plane.

There are little touches throughout business class, like roses mounted on the wall.

Economy class is not nearly as luxurious, but Qatar says it works to provide a five-star experience for everyone on board.

Passengers back here still get the benefits offered by the Dreamliner, like big windows (with coloured lighting) and more humid air in the cabin during flight.

There are 232 seats in economy, nine per row.

The screens in these seats aren't as big as they are in business class, but 10.6 inches is not bad.

Especially when you take into account the choice of more than 1,000 movies, television shows, and audio channels available to everyone. The seats also have laptop power outlets, and passengers can connect their iPods and iPhones to their screens.

They're touch screens, but there's also a remote, if you don't want to lean forward.

Seats in economy are 17-inches wide (not amazing) but offer 31 inches of pitch. This is the first economy class we've seen with adjustable headrests.

The lavatories are nice.

They even have a magnifying mirror, along with a full-length one on the door.

In the cockpit of the 787, things are pretty standard.

Boeing made dual heads-up displays (one for each pilot) standard in the 787. The pilot looks out the windshield through the pink glass, which displays crucial information and makes taking off and landing safer.

Here's what it looks like in action.

But the passengers don't need to worry about that. Economy fliers might not get champagne, but at least they can lean back, charge their laptop, and watch a whole lot of movies.

Here's a giant plane that other Middle Eastern carriers love ...

DON'T MISS: The giant Airbus A380 is 10 years old, and facing major challenges

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.