Qatar Airways is the best airline in the world, and its Boeing Dreamliner looks totally awesome

Qatar Airways was just named the Best Airline in the World by Skytrax.

Back in 2013, at the Paris Air Show, Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner created a lot of buzz.

The Dreamliner had endured a tough launch, but by 2013, it was getting its footing and Boeing was racking up the orders.

Business Insider took a tour of the brand-new Qatar jet at the time.

We were impressed.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

