Qatar Airways is the best airline in the world, and its Boeing Dreamliner looks totally awesome

Qatar Airways was just named the Best Airline in the World by Skytrax.
Back in 2013, at the Paris Air Show, Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner created a lot of buzz.
The Dreamliner had endured a tough launch, but by 2013, it was getting its footing and Boeing was racking up the orders.
Business Insider took a tour of the brand-new Qatar jet at the time.
We were impressed.
Qatar Airways took delivery of its Dreamliner just a few days before the 2013 Paris Air Show kicked off.
And their occupants get big screens to watch movies and television shows, when they're awake. Qatar has teamed up with top of the line chefs to keep everyone well fed.
And the overhead bins are huge! Qatar says they can hold a wheeled bag for every passenger on the plane.
Economy class is not nearly as luxurious, but Qatar says it works to provide a five-star experience for everyone on board.
Passengers back here still get the benefits offered by the Dreamliner, like big windows (with coloured lighting) and more humid air in the cabin during flight.
Especially when you take into account the choice of more than 1,000 movies, television shows, and audio channels available to everyone. The seats also have laptop power outlets, and passengers can connect their iPods and iPhones to their screens.
Seats in economy are 17-inches wide (not amazing) but offer 31 inches of pitch. This is the first economy class we've seen with adjustable headrests.
Boeing made dual heads-up displays (one for each pilot) standard in the 787. The pilot looks out the windshield through the pink glass, which displays crucial information and makes taking off and landing safer.
But the passengers don't need to worry about that. Economy fliers might not get champagne, but at least they can lean back, charge their laptop, and watch a whole lot of movies.
