Qatar Airways Made Its Boeing Dreamliner Look Totally Awesome

The 2013 Paris Air Show is now going full steam, and one of the stars on day one was Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.



Back after battery problems kept it on the ground for several months, the fuel-efficient jet is in town to prove it’s a game changer.

There are two Dreamliners in Paris this week. An Air India 787 will be doing flying displays, while a Qatar Airways jet, just delivered this past weekend, is on the ground to show show-goers how it looks inside.

We toured it today, and it looks amazing.

That’s not surprising, given that Qatar Airways regularly does well on airline rankings.

But we didn’t expect the little touches, like 10.6-inch screens, power outlets, huge overhead compartments, and adjustable headrests.

All of that, by the way, is for economy passengers. You should see business class.

Qatar Airways has been flying the Dreamliner since November 2012, and it has 30 on order, so expect to see more of these in the sky.

