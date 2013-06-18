Qatar Airways Made Its Boeing Dreamliner Look Totally Awesome

The 2013 Paris Air Show is now going full steam, and one of the stars on day one was Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.
Back after battery problems kept it on the ground for several months, the fuel-efficient jet is in town to prove it’s a game changer.
There are two Dreamliners in Paris this week. An Air India 787 will be doing flying displays, while a Qatar Airways jet, just delivered this past weekend, is on the ground to show show-goers how it looks inside.
We toured it today, and it looks amazing.
That’s not surprising, given that Qatar Airways regularly does well on airline rankings.
But we didn’t expect the little touches, like 10.6-inch screens, power outlets, huge overhead compartments, and adjustable headrests.
All of that, by the way, is for economy passengers. You should see business class.
Qatar Airways has been flying the Dreamliner since November 2012, and it has 30 on order, so expect to see more of these in the sky.
There are two Dreamliners at the Paris Air Show this week. One is an Air India jet, which will be doing the flying displays, and the other was just delivered to Qatar Airways a few days ago.
And their occupants get big screens to watch movies and television shows, when they're awake. Qatar has teamed up with top of the line chefs to keep everyone well fed.
And the overhead bins are huge! Qatar says they can hold a wheeled bag for every passenger on the plane.
Economy class is not nearly as luxurious, but Qatar says it works to provide a five-star experience for everyone on board.
Passengers back here still get the benefits offered by the Dreamliner, like big windows (with coloured lighting) and more humid air in the cabin during flight.
Especially when you take into account the choice of more than 1,000 movies, television shows, and audio channels available to everyone. The seats also have laptop power outlets, and passengers can connect their iPods and iPhones to their screens.
Boeing made dual heads-up displays (one for each pilot) standard in the 787. The pilot looks out the windshield through the pink glass, which displays crucial information and makes taking off and landing safer.
But the passengers don't need to worry about that. Economy fliers might not get champagne, but at least they can lean back, charge their laptop, and watch a whole lot of movies.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.