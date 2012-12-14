Flying Is Now Safer Than Ever Before

Photo: YouTube

Flying has become safer than ever, with the aviation industry boasting a record low accident rate in 2012.According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), this is the safest year on record, without a single crash on modern western aircraft for any of its members, which comprise the world’s 240 leading airlines.



It claimed that, statistically, a passenger could travel for 14,000 years without being in a crash.

By the Iata definition of “western-built jet hull-loss accidents” – or one where a modern aircraft is written off – the industry rate was at a new low of just one significant incident per 5.3m flights. Including all aircraft in service, the global rate is one crash per 470,000 flights.

Günther Matschnigg, Iata’s senior vice president for safety, operations and infrastructure, said: “It’s an incredibly safe industry, the safest way to travel – but we still need to make it safer.”

He called for a rigorous safety audit programme for Africa, the only region where the air accident rate had worsened.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

