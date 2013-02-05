Here's What It's Like To Fly In A Private Plane Over The Gorgeous Arizona Desert

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

To show off its new luxury Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover invited us to the Utah desert to try it out.Last week, we took the trip from New York to Phoenix, with a stop in Philadelphia. Those flights were fine, but it was the third leg of the trip that was really cool.



To get our group of journalists to the Amangiri resort in Big Water, Utah, Jaguar Land Rover chartered a flight from Phoenix to Page, in northern Arizona.

The plane itself was nothing special, but the experience of private air travel was, especially since we had a great view of some of Arizona’s best natural wonders. We even got a look at the Grand Canyon itself.

Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.

