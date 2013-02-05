Here's What It's Like To Fly In A Private Plane Over The Gorgeous Arizona Desert

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider
To show off its new luxury Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover invited us to the Utah desert to try it out.Last week, we took the trip from New York to Phoenix, with a stop in Philadelphia. Those flights were fine, but it was the third leg of the trip that was really cool.
To get our group of journalists to the Amangiri resort in Big Water, Utah, Jaguar Land Rover chartered a flight from Phoenix to Page, in northern Arizona.
The plane itself was nothing special, but the experience of private air travel was, especially since we had a great view of some of Arizona’s best natural wonders. We even got a look at the Grand Canyon itself.
Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.
There were about 30 journalists and Jaguar Land Rover employees on the flight, so there wasn't too much luggage to load.
The pilots let everyone into the cabin to look out the windshield. With security what it is on most flights, this is a rare pleasure.
But the real draw of the flight was the scenery. Below is Humphreys Peak, the tallest mountain in Arizona.
With the noise of the propellers and the scenery below, there was little conversation between passengers. This is how most people spent the flight.
The view from the air is much cooler than seeing it from the ground. Unfortunately, we didn't get too close.
The view of the desert is marred by the Navajo Generating Station, a coal-fired powerplant. Most of the electricity produced is used to pump water to Phoenix.
And we spotted the brand new Gulfstream G650, a $64.5 million private jet. Apparently, it was in Page for a photo shoot.
