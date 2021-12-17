I flew on JetBlue’s Embraer 190 for the first time and though the aging aircraft lacked the bells and whistles of the carrier’s newer Airbus jets, I wouldn’t hesitate to book it again

JetBlue is known as “New York’s Hometown Airline” with its strong presence at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and its recently formed alliance with American Airlines has made it a major competitor in the Northeast. Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York. Chris O’Meara/AP

The company's blue-tail aircraft regularly paint the sky between New York and Boston, becoming one of the most frequent shuttle services between the two cities.

Over Thanksgiving, I flew the short leg onboard JetBlue's Embraer 190 jet, departing from Boston Logan International Airport. While I was initially skeptical about how the inflight product would fare against its amenity-heavy Airbus A320 series planes, I was pleasantly surprised.

My journey started at 3:30 a.m. for a 5:20 a.m. departure time. JetBlue operates out of Terminal C at Boston alongside other carriers like Aer Lingus and TAP Air Portugal. JetBlue departure board at Boston Logan Terminal C. Taylor Rains/Insider

Because of JetBlue's prominence in Boston, I was not surprised to see its counter space taking up most of the landside area, along with dozens of kiosks and several bag drop locations. JetBlue's Terminal C counters, kiosk, and bag drop. Taylor Rains/Insider

The check-in process was simple with the kiosks where I received my luggage tag and boarding pass. After dropping my suitcase, I headed to security. Getting a bag tag to check my suitcase on JetBlue. Taylor Rains/Insider

As an avid traveler, I have invested in TSA PreCheck to speed through the checkpoint, but because it was so early in the morning, the lane was closed. Security at Boston Logan International Airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

So, I was forced to use the regular TSA lane, which ended up only taking seven minutes to clear despite it being a holiday week. After breezing through, I made my way to my gate. The short TSA line only took seven minutes. Taylor Rains/Insider

On my way, I was hoping to find some food or coffee to hold me over until I got to New York, but the terminal was a ghost town.

Every store was closed with zero options for even a small snack, so I filled my water bottle and settled at my gate.

It was about 3:45 a.m. when I got to Gate 36 at the far end of the terminal, and I was one of the first passengers there. Fortunately, there were power outlets under the seats and airport WiFi, so I loaded up my phone with podcast downloads to prepare for the flight.

Over the next hour, people slowly started filing in, though the gate area wasn't too crowded, which is not surprising considering the Embraer 190 jet only holds 100 people.

Moreover, all standby passengers were given a seat, signaling the early morning flight was not full. This was a good sign for me considering I worry about finding a spot for my carry-on bag in the overhead bin on smaller planes.

Boarding started right on time at 4:45 a.m. Because I booked a blue basic economy fare, I was given Group E, which is the last group to board.

Despite being one of the last people on the plane, I was able to find a spot for my carry-on and took my seat in 18C. We pushed back from the gate right on schedule at 5:20 a.m. and were in the air shortly after.

This was my first time flying on JetBlue's regional plane, so I was not sure if it would live up to its A320 counterpart. However, from takeoff to touchdown, I was thoroughly impressed.

The aircraft seats were the first thing I noticed. At first glance, they looked old and worn, but their plush padding and generous 32-inch (81cm)-pitch legroom proved to be extremely comfortable.

While I am only 5'3″ and do not have much trouble fitting into seats, I was able to completely stretch out on my journey. Meanwhile, my boyfriend who is 5'9″ also had plenty of room.

I cannot say how someone above six feet would fare, but JetBlue's Embraer 190 offers 32 inches (81cm) of pitch, which is above the 30-31-inch standard seen on competitors like Delta and United. Delta Air Lines legroom on its Embraer 170 regional jet. Taylor Rains/Insider

I also appreciate that the Embraer 190 has a 2-2 configuration, so there is no risk of getting assigned the dreaded middle seat, even if you book a basic economy fare as I did.

The overhead bins were relatively spacious and can fit a standard carry-on, but I would warn against trying to bring anything bigger, otherwise, you will likely have to gate check.

Moreover, the tray tables were also large with plenty of room to fit a laptop or tablet, and the seatback pocket easily fit my 24-ounce (680.39g) water bottle.

The plane also came with a few other amenities that made the journey much more enjoyable, including seatback screens and free inflight Wifi.

The snack and beverage service was basic, but enough for the short journey. The flight attendants came by about 20 minutes into the flight and were quick to collect trash.

I opted for some orange juice, though items like coffee, water, tea, pretzels, and cookies were also offered.

While the flight was short, I was able to get a quick 15-minute power nap before landing in New York. Because the aircraft was small, deplaning took no time and I was in JFK's Terminal 7 in no time.

Overall, I was impressed with JetBlue's regional product and would not hesitate to fly onboard again. However, the plane did lack a few of the bells and whistles that the company's Airbus A320 and A321s offer.

I flew on JetBlue's Airbus A320 on the second leg to Atlanta and was blessed with the "Restyled" interior. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider

The most notable difference was the inflight entertainment. The Embraer's screens were very small and only offer DirectTV.

Moreover, they are controlled by a remote in the armrest, which is not the most convenient or comfortable location.

The Airbus A320, on the other hand, offered much larger screens that had better clarity and more entertainment options, like movies and TV shows. They were also touchscreen and could be controlled by my smartphone via Bluetooth. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, not all of the A320s have the upgraded inflight product, with its A320 Classic edition still only offering outdated screens with DirectTV. Airbus A320 Classic cabin. JetBlue

JetBlue's Embraer 190 also lacked in-seat power, which comes on most of its Airbus planes, excluding the A320 Classic. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider

While it would have been nice to have the option to power my electronics onboard, it was not a big deal for the short one-hour flight. Fortunately, the next leg had USB and power outlets. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider

While the Airbus does come with a few more bells and whistles, its 3×3 cabin configuration can put basic economy passengers at risk of getting a middle seat. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider

Fortunately, I snagged a window seat, though my boyfriend was stuck in the middle. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as the inflight service, I did not notice much of a difference. On my flight to Atlanta, I ordered orange juice once again, though I did have more time to drink it on the longer flight. Flying on a JetBlue Airbus A320 from New York to Atlanta. Taylor Rains/Insider