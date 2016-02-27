Scientists say they can get spacecraft to Mars in 3 days using lasers -- but there's one big problem

Recently, a team of scientists led by Philip Lubin announced with NASA that they are working on developing technology that would enable trips to Mars in just three days — using lasers. But while this could monumentally change space exploration, many are sceptical of how close we are to making the technology a feasible reality.

