12 Reasons Why Flying Is The Safest Way To Travel

Saturday’s crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 was



terrifying, disconcerting, and unfortunately fatal. But that doesn’t mean you should change your travel plans.Not only are aeroplanes continuously getting safer, they are also the least dangerous way to get to your destination. Everyday activities from walking to driving are still considerably more lethal.

Last year, an MIT statistics professor determined that the death risk for passengers of commercial airlines is one in 45 million flights. According to The New York Times, a traveller could fly every day for 123,000 years and still be safe.

Although travel fatality statistics are represented in a variety of formats, commercial airlines are the safest mode of transport any way you look at it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.