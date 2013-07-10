12 Reasons Why Flying Is The Safest Way To Travel

Saturday’s crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 was
terrifying, disconcerting, and unfortunately fatal. But that doesn’t mean you should change your travel plans.Not only are aeroplanes continuously getting safer, they are also the least dangerous way to get to your destination. Everyday activities from walking to driving are still considerably more lethal.
Last year, an MIT statistics professor determined that the death risk for passengers of commercial airlines is one in 45 million flights. According to The New York Times, a traveller could fly every day for 123,000 years and still be safe.
Although travel fatality statistics are represented in a variety of formats, commercial airlines are the safest mode of transport any way you look at it.
A recent report from the National Safety Council put the lifetime odds of dying as a pedal cyclist at 1 in 4,982.
The odds of dying in the air are just 1 in 7,229, which includes considerably more dangerous non-commercial travel.
While buses and trains are often seen as safer travel alternatives, a 2011 report by PolitiFact found that actually air travel was the safest.
Automobiles were again the most dangerous mode of transport included in the report, with a fatality rate of 0.61 per 100 million passenger miles.
Air travel is also safer than walking. Traffic-related pedestrian accidents account for 1.58 deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the CDC.
A study from the centre for Problem-Oriented Policing found that pedestrians were responsible for 80% of pedestrian-vehicle crashes.
