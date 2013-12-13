The Truth About Flying Domestic In China: There Are Some Interesting Similarities And Differences Versus The US

A couple weeks ago, I flew to Beijing on a Saturday to speak at conference.

I’d never been to China or even Asia before, so I decided to use the opportunity to see some other parts of the other side of the world.

So, Monday morning, I woke up at 4:30 A.M. and headed to Beijing Capital airport (PEK) for an early morning flight 800 miles south to a city near Shanghai called Hangzhou.

To get there, I flew Hainan Airlines — a domestic carrier.

In many ways, the experience was just like flying a US carrier from New York to Chicago, also an 800 mile flight. But there were some key differences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.