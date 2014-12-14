This Flying Car Is Real And It Can Fly 430 Miles On A Full Tank

AeroMobil 3.0, the flying car, is the core product of the Slovakia based company AeroMobil. It has been in development since 1989.

In flight, it can reach 124 miles per hour and fly for 430 miles on a full tank of gas. Owners could park it in normal parking spots and fill up its gas at normal gas stations. It gets 29 miles per gallon in driving mode.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of AeroMobil.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.