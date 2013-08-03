This Guy Invented A Flying Bicycle And It's Totally Real

A London company called XPloreAir has launched a Kickstarter project to bring its flying bicycle, which they call “Paravelo,” to production.

Even though it flies up to an altitude of 4,000 feet by way of fan and parasail, you don’t need any special sort of licence to operate it.

It can hit 25 miles per hour while airborne and it even has an integrated tent for fly-camping (which the company calls “flamping,” of course).

We could keep going on, but why don’t you just watch a video of the flying bicycle in action instead?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.