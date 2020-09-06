I flew on a modern-day air taxi and saw how it's the perfect middle ground between driving and flying private for regional travel

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air air taxi.

The modern-day air taxi isn’t a futuristic vertical take-off and land aircraft but often a propeller aircraft that’s inexpensive to operate and can comfortably fly passengers on regional routes.

Hopscotch Air provides air taxi flights from airports across the Northeast as a cost-effective alternative to chartering a traditional private aircraft and time-effective alternative to driving.

I flew on one of Hopscotch Air’s air taxis between two airports in Long Island to see if it truly beat driving.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The idea of an air taxi for most is the futuristic concept of self-flying eVTOLs soaring over traffic-ridden city streets, flying passengers to their meetings across town. While that may be a reality of urban air mobility one day, the modern-day air taxi is completely different.

Hopscotch Air is a New York-based air taxi service that uses light aircraft to connect remote cities across the Northeast as a cost-effective alternative to chartering a private aircraft. Ideal for regional travel, CEO Andrew Schmertz views the firm’s competitors to be more trains and automobiles than it does private jets and offers the convenience and exclusivity of a private aircraft experience without the costly extras the drive up the price.

Powering the air taxi fleet is the Cirrus SR-20/22 series of piston aircraft, one of the most popular in general aviation known for their comfort, style, and high tech systems.

I took a ride on a quick demonstration flight across Long Island between Farmingdale’s Republic Airport and Brookhaven Airport to see whether the service is worth the premium compared to driving or taking a commercial flight.

Here’s what it was like.

This is an air taxi, operated by Hopscotch Air.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Four of these piston engine-powered Cirrus SR-20/22 series aircraft currently make up the Hopscotch Air fleet, offering regional travel across the Northeast and beyond.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

From New York, the aircraft have a range of around five hours, making cities like Chicago, Savannah, and Nashville all accessible with a non-stop flight when the weather allows.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Cirrus’ aircraft are widely-regarded to be the Cadillac of piston aircraft thanks to its speed, comfort, and advanced onboard systems.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Both models can fly at altitudes up to 17,500 feet with the newer SR-22 model cruising at over 200 miles per hour.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Source: Cirrus Aircraft

They even have baggage compartments that can fit golf clubs or full-size luggage.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Including the pilot, the typical SR-20/22 can seat four passengers.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Only one pilot is required to fly the plane, leaving what’s normally the co-pilot’s seat open for a passenger.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Two more can fit in the back row with leather seating throughout.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

These air taxis can’t be hailed on the street but can be found at airports across the New York area. Our cab stand for the flight was Farmingdale’s Republic Airport on Long Island.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Hopscotch Air uses private terminals, known as fixed-base operators or FBOs, so passengers can skip the security checkpoint and long lines that they’d face when taking an airliner.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Doors of the aircraft open vertically for easy access but passengers do have to climb up on the wing to get in.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

I settled into the co-pilot’s seat for the first leg of our trip to eastern Long Island.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Legroom wasn’t an issue but I had to be sure not to accidentally press the rudder or brake pedals.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

A vital feature of Cirrus aircraft is the air conditioning system that provides hot and cold air upon request, just like in a car. It’s often required during the summer flying season.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The interior is quite loud once the engine starts because it’s a small plane so I donned a headset which also allowed me to chat with the pilot during the flight.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

It took less than five minutes to get underway once we shut the doors as the pilot ran through the checklist with airline-like precision.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Before we departed, I was also briefed on the SR-20’s best safety feature, the onboard parachute. Should anything happen to the pilot, all I’d need to do is bring the throttle and fuel lever back to cut the engine, then pull the parachute.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

It would total the plane but we would be alive as we gently floated back down to Earth’s surface. Here’s where it ejects from.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The key perk of using an executive airport is that they’re smaller and taxiing to and from the runway takes less time. Case in point, the runway in use for our flight was directly adjacent to the terminal.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

We departed from Republic Airport on a visual flight plan with Brookhaven Airport, 26 nautical miles to the east.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Sitting up front, I had a front-row seat to the action as we took to the skies.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

We were airborne within seconds of advancing the throttle. If I was driving on that road below the wing, it would have taken around 40 minutes to get to Brookhaven, so the race was on to see if we could beat that.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Since we weren’t operating under an instrument flight plan, the pilot was flying based on visual cues and geography.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

We headed southeast towards the shoreline and followed it all the way to Brookhaven. Our flight barely scratched the surface of the SR-20’s capabilities.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Two high definition screens provide advanced navigation systems with other planes showing up on the moving map to help the pilot avoid them.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

If we had kept following the shoreline, we could’ve been in Montauk – 50 miles away – in just under 20 minutes. During the summer, that drive can take hours navigating two-lane roads.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Once we settled into our cruise, I saw just how unique the Cirrus’ design is. Pilots control the aircraft with a side-stick, instead of the normal W-shaped control column…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The throttle lever is near-identical to that of an airliner…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

And there are autopilot capabilities.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

After flying for about 15 minutes at a top speed of approximately 150 miles per hour, Brookhaven came into view so we turned to the north and prepared to land.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Brookhaven is a popular general aviation airport so we’d have to join the line of Cessnas also landing.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

It was nothing the Cirrus couldn’t handle thanks to the traffic notifications on the navigation screen.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

We touched down exactly 21 minutes from when we departed Farmingdale, beating the traffic on the road.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The time savings are more pronounced with longer flights but it was a good showing, considering we had to join the back of a line of planes also wanting to land at Brookhaven.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Once we were on the ground, it was time for me to hop in the back.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

I was expecting it to be like riding in the back of a sedan but it was actually more comfortable and spacious than I imagined.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Much like a coupe, the front passenger seat folds down to grant access to the back of the plane.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Legroom was similarly not an issue back here, either.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Though, it did help that the front seat was empty.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

For a small piston aircraft, the SR-20 has a deceiving cabin from the outside as it was deeper than I expected just from looking at the plane’s exterior.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Just like on a passenger plane, the SR-20 has USB charging ports, personal reading lamps, and air vents.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

A phone can even be connected to the aircraft’s speaker system to blast music while flying.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Time to see if we could beat our time back to Farmingdale.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

We took to the runway one more time and headed back under visual flight rules again.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Once again, we headed down towards the shoreline and followed it back to our origin.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The oversized windows in the back of the SR-20 allowed for some great views along the way.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The pilot was talking with air traffic control the entire time we were in the air so we weren’t completely on our own.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The leather seats and air conditioning made the journey quite comfortable.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

The Massachusetts islands are popular destinations but some of Hopscotch Air’s clients have recently taken the aircraft as far as North Carolina and Chicago on flights over three hours in duration.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

And I could see why, though undoubtedly slower than the airlines, flying three hours in this plane would have been no different than in a luxury car.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Soon enough, Republic Airport came into view and we prepared to land, just 15 minutes after departing Brookhaven.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

We just about matched our time on this leg but had managed to fly back and forth in the same amount of time it would have taken to drive one way.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

After landing, it was a quick taxi back to the private terminal where our flight ended.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Flying on a Hopscotch Air Cirrus SR-20 air taxi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.