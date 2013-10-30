Flying A Drone With Google Glass Looks Amazingly Fun

I haven’t had the chance to play around much with Google Glass, but for the brief period I did have the internet-attached glasses on I was pretty underwhelmed. Not only is the experience of seeing the internet in a small monitor floating in front of you not that awesome, it’s pretty hard to imagine how it could be compatible with real life (i.e. interacting with humans who are in front of you). Having a phone is a big enough distraction.

But this looks genius.

Jason Koebler at Vice’s Motherboard blog has a story up about Fredia Huya-Kouadio who uses Google Glass to control a drone, which has a camera attached to it. This way he sees in his eyes directly what the drone sees.

Huya-Kouadio’s drone moves with the slightest of head movements. The plan is to make flying a drone an afterthought. “My goal is to make the technology as human as possible. When you control it, you don’t even realise you’re controlling something else because it reacts one-to-one with what you’re doing,” he said. “It’s like being a bird, you’re kind of flying yourself. That’s the final experience I want to get.”

This sounds amazingly cool, having a drone’s eye view directly in your face, and being able to control it with just the natural shifts of one’s head.

This video is just a taste of the possibilities.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.