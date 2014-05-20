Renegade Drone Pilots Just Flew Over The World's Tallest Building And Filmed The Whole Thing

Team Black Sheep, an R/C hobbyist group noted for various drone-related stunts (we especially like the video of their tearing up the skies of New York City), has released its latest video.

This time they’re flying around Dubai, and the obvious highlight is the team’s buzzing of Burj Khalifa, presently the tallest building in the world, around 2,722 feet tall.

Some stills from the video are below, and the full video is below that.

Here’s the airframe they used — a TBS Discovery Pro.

Now it’s airborne. Here’s a rather stately looking resort in Dubai.

Here’s one of Dubai’s two Palm Islands, man-made islands in the shape of palm trees.

Here’s the full video of their airborne adventure. You can skip to the 1-minute mark to see them fly over the top of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

