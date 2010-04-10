And Now For A Story About Some Seriously Badass Hardware

FROM VFP-62: In April 1986, following an attack on American soldiers in a Berlin disco, President Reagan ordered the bombing of Muammar Qaddafi’s terrorist camps in Libya My duty was to fly over Libya and take photos recording the damage our F-111’s had inflicted.



Qaddafi had established a ‘line of death,’ a territorial marking across the Gulf of Sidra , swearing to shoot down any intruder that crossed the boundary.

On the morning of April 15, I rocketed past the line at 2,125 mph.

Continue reading on VFP-62 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.