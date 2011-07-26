Flyers Stars Got Traded Because They Partied Too Hard, Say Teammates

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

Former Flyers captain Mike Richards and star centre Jeff Carter were traded because of their hard-partying lifestyles, two unnamed players told Dan Gross of the Philadelphia Daily News.Richards was shipped off to Los Angeles and Carter was traded to Columbus earlier this summer.



The unnamed teammates say that the Philly front office was “concerned about the pair’s drinking”.

There’s also the matter of the team-wide sobriety pledge that Carter and Richards refused to take:

Shortly after his arrival in December 2009, coach Peter Laviolette instituted what players came to call the “Dry Island.” Laviolette asked team members to commit to not drinking for a month, and each player was asked to write his number on a locker room board as a pledge. No. 17 (Carter) and No. 18 (Richards) were absent from the board on the first Dry Island, as well as the estimated five more times the policy was instituted.

This continues an on-going public discussion about whether the Flyers drink too much that goes back to a Temple University frat party in 2008.

The Flyers front office, as well as Carter’s agent, vehemently denied that partying had anything to do with the trades.

