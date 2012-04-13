The Flyers Finished Off An Epic Comeback Against The Penguins With This Wild Overtime Goal

We got our first thrilling moment of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last night.



The Flyers came all the way back from a 3-0 first-period deficit to stun the Penguins in overtime.

Jakub Voracek scored the game-winner after a chaotic sequence to give Philly the crucial road win.

Regardless of whether you follow or care about hockey, moments like these are why you should really check out some of these games:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.