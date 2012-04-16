Here Are All The Fights And Dirty Hits You Missed In Yesterday's Insane Flyers-Penguins Game

Yesterday’s Flyers-Penguins game was 60 minutes of fighting, slashing, and head-hunting interrupted briefly by short bursts of actual hockey.



There were 38 penalties, three ejections, and an untold number of major and minor scuffles.

Even the two best players on the ice — Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Philly’s Claude Giroux — dropped gloves at one point.

The Flyers baited them, the Penguins completely lost their composure, and now Philly leads the series 3-0 after scoring 16 goals in their last two games.

Here are the dirty low-lights:

1. Arron Asham crosschecked Brayden Schenn and gets a game misconduct:

Photo: NBC via Crossing Broad

2. James Neal tried to take Claude Giroux’s head off:

Photo: NBC via Crossing Broad

3. Neal again, this time with a clean (but hard) hit on Sean Courturier:

Photo: NBC via Crossing Broad

4. Here’s that Giroux-Crosby fight:



5. And here’s the entire play that led to Asham decking Schenn. It pretty much sums up this embarrassment of a game:

