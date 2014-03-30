FlyCleaners Is Perfect For When You Just Can't Be Bothered With Doing Laundry

We’ve all been there when our dirty laundry piles up to the point of no return, and you feel like you’re drowning in your own filth.

That’s where FlyCleaners comes in.

Here’s how it works. Download the app for iOS or Android, set a few preferences for things like fabric softener, tap to order a pickup, and someone will be at your door within minutes.

FlyCleaners picked up my laundry at 8:34 p.m. on Thursday. FlyCleaners says that pickups made after 10 a.m. won’t be available until after 6 p.m. the following the day, so I was blown away when I woke up Friday morning to a notification that my laundry was ready! By 8:30 a.m., I had my clean laundry back, nicely folded.

Here’s what happened behind the scenes. After the “Fly Guy” picked up my laundry, he went to a local Laundromat for the actual cleaning.

Nineteen pounds of laundry cost me $US18.81 with FlyCleaners. Doing that amount of laundry at a local Laundromat would have cost around that same price or a bit more, but it’s really all about the time saved. The fact that you can have someone pick up your dirty laundry, go to sleep, and then wake up to clean laundry is a dream come true. Literally.

FlyCleaners has raised $US2 million to date from Zelkova Ventures and a group of angel investors. This week, FlyCleaners expanded its service into the Union Square, East Village, NohO, and Gramercy neighborhoods in Manhattan.

