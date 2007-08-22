Flycell Lands Mobile Rights For 'West Indian Girl'

Financial District-based mobile content firm Flycell has a deal for exclusive mobile rights to LA rock group West Indian Girl’s forthcoming album, 4th & Wall, and has also made a financial investment in the band, the company said today. Flycell will sell promotional ringtones, videos, wallpaper, and other mobile data products. Terms not disclosed, but don’t expect much from this deal. It would matter a lot more if the artist were, say, Kanye West or Fergie.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.