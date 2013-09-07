This Awesome Jetpack Lets You Plunge Through The Surf Like A Dolphin

If you’ve ever wondered how a dolphin feels skimming through the surf, a fancy new toy lets you experience it.

French water sports company Zapata Racing developed the FlyBoard aquatic jetpack, which can propel users up to 30 feet in the air, in 2013.

Ross Ceaton is the only man in the UK who currently owns the jetpack, according to The Telegraph. Ceaton, 30, reportedly dropped about $US18,000 on his new toy. He owns AquaticJetpacks, which offers “jetpack experiences” and lessons on the FlyBoard for around $US150 a pop.

“It’s absolutely fantastic — flying around above the waves makes you feel like Ironman, but when you plunge in and out of the surf, you feel more like a dolphin,” Ceaton told The Telegraph.

Check out this video. Leaping in and out of the water like a spunky dolphin looks really fun. (Disclaimer: purchasing a FlyBoard won’t immediately make you young, fun, or attractive.)

