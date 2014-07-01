A Budget Airline Is Launching A 'Hop On, Hop Off' Shuttle Service Around The UK

Flybe, a low-cost British airline, will launch a “hop-on, hop-off” service that will link four United Kingdom airports, according to the Telegraph.

The service is intended to encourage Brits to take more domestic flights. It will run Monday through Saturday, making stops in Jersey, Southampton, Leeds Bradford, and Aberdeen, a total run of around 3.5 hours, according to the Telegraph.

The same service will operate southbound, from Aberdeen to Jersey.

There are a couple of downsides to the service. According to the Telegraph, passengers will have to clear UK customs in Southampton, which will take approximately 40 minutes. There is also a 20-minute wait time at Leeds Bradford.

So far, a survey on the Telegraph’s website shows fairly split results — 55% think FlyShuttle is a “Nice idea,” while 44 per cent think the shuttle “Won’t take off.”

The service will begin on October 26 and tickets will start at about $US50 one way.

