A gigantic fly landed and rested on Pence's head during the vice-presidential debate

CBS News A fly hangs out on Vice President Mike Pence’s head.

The fly sat on the vice president’s head for about two minutes as he debated Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The incident sparked an avalanche of online commentary.

A massive fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate.

WATCH: A fly appears to land on VP Mike Pence's head. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/pMWBxdlwgm — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2020

Fly leaves Pence’s head pic.twitter.com/ECfRMYlQy4 — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) October 8, 2020

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

All you need to know about tonight’s #Debates2020. pic.twitter.com/d1QMQld2SA — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 8, 2020

the fly showing up at tonight's debate pic.twitter.com/X5msW8nKhz — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020

Love a reoccurring character. pic.twitter.com/aejroSTi6C — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020

Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight. — Front Row Seat (@MikePenceFly) October 8, 2020

Cutting the mics would be nice… but the debate moderators really need a lie swatter. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2020

