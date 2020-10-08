A gigantic fly landed and rested on Pence's head during the vice-presidential debate

Eliza Relman, David Choi
CBS NewsA fly hangs out on Vice President Mike Pence’s head.

A massive fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate.

The fly sat on the vice president’s head for about two minutes as he debated Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Pence appeared ignorant of the insect’s presence.

The incident sparked an avalanche of online commentary.

