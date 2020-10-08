A gigantic fly landed and rested on Pence's head during the vice-presidential debate

- The fly sat on the vice president’s head for about two minutes as he debated Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
- The incident sparked an avalanche of online commentary.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A massive fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate.
The fly sat on the vice president’s head for about two minutes as he debated Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Pence appeared ignorant of the insect’s presence.
The incident sparked an avalanche of online commentary.
WATCH: A fly appears to land on VP Mike Pence's head. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/pMWBxdlwgm
— The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2020
Fly leaves Pence’s head pic.twitter.com/ECfRMYlQy4
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) October 8, 2020
Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020
All you need to know about tonight’s #Debates2020. pic.twitter.com/d1QMQld2SA
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 8, 2020
the fly showing up at tonight's debate pic.twitter.com/X5msW8nKhz
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 8, 2020
Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020
Love a reoccurring character. pic.twitter.com/aejroSTi6C
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020
Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight.
— Front Row Seat (@MikePenceFly) October 8, 2020
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
Cutting the mics would be nice… but the debate moderators really need a lie swatter.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.