A fly landed directly on Hillary Clinton's face

Sparks flew between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis — and apparently, so is an actual fly.
Twitter users immediately noticed the pesky six-legged intruder landing on Hillary Clinton’s face:
Yep it was a fly! pic.twitter.com/5ZbRVQSEAS
— Andrea Jackson (@AJacksonTV) October 10, 2016
PSA: that fly was on her face, not your television. Don’t panic.
— Batthew Wolfman (@Oatmeal) October 10, 2016
My first time on live television. #HilaryClintonFly pic.twitter.com/KaFOw2an0j
— Hilary Clinton Fly (@fly_hilary) October 10, 2016
Click here to follow along with live updates of the debate.
