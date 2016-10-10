A fly landed directly on Hillary Clinton's face

Sparks flew between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis — and apparently, so is an actual fly.

Twitter users immediately noticed the pesky six-legged intruder landing on Hillary Clinton’s face:

Yep it was a fly! pic.twitter.com/5ZbRVQSEAS

— Andrea Jackson (@AJacksonTV) October 10, 2016

PSA: that fly was on her face, not your television. Don’t panic.

— Batthew Wolfman (@Oatmeal) October 10, 2016

My first time on live television. #HilaryClintonFly pic.twitter.com/KaFOw2an0j

— Hilary Clinton Fly (@fly_hilary) October 10, 2016

