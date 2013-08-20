Fly-in Fly-Out Workers In The Northern Territory Might Have To Live In A Giant Barge

There’s so many fly-in fly-out workers who need accommodation in the Top End, they might have to live in a barge.

The NT News is reporting the barge (pictured) could be docked on Frances Bay next to Dinah Beach Yacht Club.

According to the planning submission for the floating dorm: “The Territory is experiencing high levels of growth and there is a shortage of accommodation available to workers coming into the Northern Territory, which impacts strongly on available accommodation for baseline social visitors including families and tourists, contract workers and related industry.”

The barge company’s website says it can house up to 310 people, and has a bar, gym and a terrace.

