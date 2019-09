<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> For a nighttime view of Lower Manhattan and the Freedom Tower, there's no better place than Trapeze School New York at Pier 40. We stopped by one night and strapped a GoPro to their instructors for a first-person look at this high-adrenaline sport. Produced by Sam Rega Follow BI Video: On Twitter

