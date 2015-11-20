US

What it's like to fly on North Korea's 1-star airline

Will Wei

Air Koryo is an airline run by the North Korean government, and it’s consistently rated as the worst airline in the world. In fact, it’s the only airline with a one-star rating on airline review site Skytrax. See for yourself what it’s like to fly on Air Koryo — the worst airline in the world.

Produced by Will Wei. Video footage courtesy of Just Planes and David Flack.

