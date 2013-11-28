The Post-Mobile World [SLIDE DECK]

InterWest PartnersSimon Khalaf
Simon Khalaf,
CEO of app analytics company Flurry, presented at Business Insider’s Ignition 2013 conference.
Armed with a bevvy of interesting charts and maps, he talked about the “post-mobile world,” the increase in cheap communication alternatives, and the global explosion of app developers.
In case you missed it, we’ve got his presentation in full.
