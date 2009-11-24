Flu Outbreak Prompts Border Shutdown In Central Asia

The growing European flu scare is causing government to restrict travel between countries.



Reuters: Uzbekistan has closed its border with central Asian neighbour Kazakhstan to all but citizens of each nation returning home, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, as swine flu spreads in both countries.

Kazakh media and residents of the Uzbek capital Tashkent have connected the move to fears about an outbreak of the H1N1 flu virus, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities there.

