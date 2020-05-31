George Floyd's brother had a phone call with President Trump but said he 'didn't give me an opportunity to even speak'

MSNBC George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd (L) and his nephew, Brandon Williams (R) speak to MSNBC on May 30, 2020.

In an emotional interview with MSNBC, George Floyd’s brother said that President Donald Trump “didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak” during a phone conversation they had on Friday.

Philonise Floyd described his call with Trump as being “so fast” and that he felt that the president “kept pushing me off.”

Floyd said he also spoke to presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, and “begged” him to get justice for his brother.

Floyd’s family is pushing for the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

In an emotional interview with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC on Saturday, Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said his conversation with Trump went by “so fast.”

“It was so fast. He didn’t give me the opportunity to even speak. It was hard. I was trying to talk to him but he just kept like pushing me off like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’ I just told him I want justice. I said that I can’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight,” Floyd said of the phone call with Trump.

“I can’t stand for that, that hurt me. I just don’t understand, man. Why we have to go through this? Why we gotta have all this pain, man?” he added.

Floyd, who was joined by his nephew Brandon Williams, said he also spoke on the phone with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2020 election. “I never had to beg a man before but I asked [Biden] could he please, please get justice for my brother, please,” he said.

“Because I need it, I just don’t want to see him on a shirt like those other guys. Nobody deserves that,” Floyd added, before getting emotional and tearing up.

Watch the full interview here:

Trump, who was attending the NASA-SpaceX launch in Florida on Saturday, told reporters: “Yesterday, I spoke to George’s family and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss. I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace, and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, and menace.”

Meanwhile, Biden has condemned the violence that has erupted in cities across America following Floyd’s death.

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response,” Biden said in a statement.

“But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not,” he added.

Floyd’s brother is pushing for the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

“They all need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty because they didn’t care about what they wanted to do with my brother. He wasn’t a person to them, he was scum. He was nothing,” he said.

Floyd’s brother also wants the other three police officers who were present during the incident to be arrested and prosecuted.

The death of George Floyd has sparked ongoing unrest in the country, as thousands of people demand justice and police accountability across more than 15 states.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Saturday afternoon that Floyd’s body is expected to return to Houston, where he will be buried, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in, and his body will be returning to this city. To his city,” Turner said. “So the focus needs to be on supporting and lifting up his family.”

No details on the funeral service have been released yet.

