Floyd Mayweather's Fiancée Won $2,000 By Placing Fourth-Round Knockout Bet

Photo: blacksportsonline.com

Saturday night’s controversial fourth round Victor Ortiz knockout at the hands of Floyd Mayweather shocked fans – and Larry Merchant – all over the world.But there’s one person the sudden conclusion didn’t surprise – Mayweather’s fiancée, Shantel Jackson.



Despite Vegas odds heavily favouring a Mayweather victory by decision, Jackson placed a pre-fight bet on her future husband winning via knockout – in the fourth round.

A $100 bet rewarded Jackson with a $2,000 return.

