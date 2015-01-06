Checkout Floyd Mayweather's $6 Million Exotic Car Collection

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s nickname is “Money” for a good reason. He’s practically made of cash. According to Forbes, the flamboyant boxing legend made more than $US105 million in 2014 alone. And boy, does he know how to spend it!

Money Mayweather recently tweeted out photo of his jet along with a collection exotic cars with the words “Welcome to my world.”

For those who are curious, here’s a breakdown of everything in Money’s photo — and their approximate values:

A. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano — $US350,000

B. Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet — $US170,000

C. Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 — $US400,000

D. Ferrari 458 Italia Spider — $US260,000

E. Floyd “Money” Mayweather — networth est. $US280 million.

F. Ferrari 458 Italia Spider — $US260,000

G. Gulfstream GIII — est. $US2 million.

H. Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport — $US1.9 million

I. Bugatti 16.4 Veyron — $US1.3 million

J. Bugatti 16.4 Veyron — $US1.3 million

The total value of Mayweather’s exotic car collection is roughly $US5.94 million. For a guy with an estimated networth of more than $US280 million, this is a drop in the bucket. After all, we’re talking about the same guy who reportedly keeps $US123 million in a single bank account.

Mayweather doesn’t claim to be an automotive collector in the same realm as a Jay Leno or a Jerry Seinfeld. Rather, he seems to be a guy who enjoys having nice things around — multiple copies of the same nice things. At the end of the day, driving the same Bugatti everyday of the week would be…uncivilized.

