Floyd Mayweather Won $US200,000 Betting On Texas A&M And Thanked Johnny Manziel

Floyd Mayweather posted a picture to Twitter of a betting slip showing that he won $US200,000 betting on Texas A&M to have a lead of more than 17.5 points at halftime against SMU. A&M was leading 32-6 at the mid-point.

But if boasting about winning $US200,000 betting on half a game of football wasn’t enough, Mayweather took the moment to mock the NCAA’s rules that won’t let Johnny Manziel make money off his own name. The tweet read:

“Congratulations @JManziel2 for putting on a fantastic show. He may not be able to make money off himself but I can.”

Just another reminder that a lot of people are making money off of college athletes.

Congratulations @JManziel2 for putting on a fantastic show. He may not be able to make money off himself but I can. pic.twitter.com/Tp3sKyznkq

— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) September 22, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.