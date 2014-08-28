FLOYD MAYWEATHER: Warren Buffett Has Joined 'The Money Team'

Floyd “Money” Mayweather sent out a tweet on Tuesday night showing him and Warren Buffett squaring off in a pre-fight hype photo.

Another tweeted announced “Warren Buffett the 66.9 Billion dollar man joins The Money Team,” referring to Mayweather’s company and brand.

Mayweather has earned almost $US400 million in the ring since turning pro in 1996, according to Forbes, including $US105 million during the past 12 months for two fights that lasted a total of 72 minutes.

The 37-year-old Mayweather’s record stands at 46-0, and he is a world champion in five divisions.

Buffett recently provided $US3 billion to finance a Burger King-Tim Hortons deal. The 83-year-old’s return on that cash will be 9%.

The photos are glorious.

The caption from the Instagram below reads: “It was such pleasure meeting @WarrenBufett when he came by @floydmayweather BOXING CLUB to show love & support to the champ.”

