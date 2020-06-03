Floyd Mayweather says his new goal in boxing is to maximise the potential of young, black fighters

Floyd Mayweather said as a black American he’s “supporting my people first” when it comes to boxing.

The retired five-weight world boxing champion is the founder of Mayweather Promotions and owner of the Mayweather Boxing Gym, both of which are in Las Vegas.

Through his promotional vehicle and his training facility, he represents two outstanding young talents in Gervonta Davis, 25, and Devin Haney, 21.

But Mayweather does not want them to fight each other and is guiding them in different directions, he said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Floyd Mayweather’s goal in boxing is to maximise the potential of young, black fighters.

Mayweather finished his professional boxing career with a flawless 50-0 record, having dismantled many of the biggest names in combat sport of his era, including Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar de la Hoya, and Saul Alvarez.

Though he founded Mayweather Promotions in 2007, it was not until this year, when his uncle and former trainer Roger Mayweather died in March, that he became inspired to coach young boxers.

Through his promotion vehicle and Mayweather Boxing Club facility, both of which are in Las Vegas, Mayweather is well-poised to nurture the talents of aspiring athletes.

“Listen, it’s obvious, I’m giving back to the sport,” Mayweather told Fight Hype, via Boxing Scene.

Mayweather has two big-name athletes under his wing right now, and they currently campaign in the same division – at the lightweight boxing limit of 135-pounds.

Photos by Getty Images Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.

There’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis who is a ferocious puncher and represented by Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

And there’s also Devin Haney, an unbeaten 21-year-old oft-compared to a young Mayweather because of his boxing style, and an older Mayweather thanks to his flashy social media strategy.

There’s been a curiosity within the industry in Mayweather having a close relationship with two potential rivals.

“At the end of the day, [Haney is] a black kid that asked for my advice and asked for my help,” Mayweather said.

“All I’m doing is helping a young black kid become successful. I’m going to continue to help young black fighters grow. I want the best for all these fighters. And I want the best for Tank, and I want the best for Devin.

“It’s no different from anyone supporting their own first,” added Mayweather.

“Mexicans support Mexicans, Dominicans support Dominicans, Chinese support Chinese, Puerto Ricans support Puerto Ricans.

“I’m a black American supporting my people first,” he said.

Mayweather finished by remarking that he would actually guide Davis and Haney away from each other, encouraging the former to return to the super featherweight division and pushing Haney toward super lightweight.

“[Haney] and Tank aren’t fighting,” he said. “Devin Haney is fighting only one more fight at 135. He’s going to 140. Gervonta Davis fights at 130.”

Read more:

UFC champion Israel Adesanya gave a powerful, teary-eyed speech about being black in today’s society

A former UFC champion helped de-escalate an angry crowd and broke up fights during a protest near Los Angeles

The morning after he took to the streets to fight crime, a UFC champion returned to help local businesses which had been looted during protests

A UFC champion took to the streets during the George Floyd protests to fight crime, making vandals surrender cans of spray paint

Conor McGregor said ‘there’s no place’ for racism in the world even though he has a long history of making racially insensitive comments

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.