Floyd Mayweather's new goal in life is to make $1 billion through property, doubling the money he made as a boxer, his right-hand man says

Floyd Mayweather made approximately $US1 billion through prize money in boxing.

He now wants to make another billion dollars in a post-fighting career through real estate investments.

“That’s his goal,” Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told Insider.

Mayweather has since been linked with a return to the ring for one more fight, but these rumours have been slapped down by Ellerbe.

“It’s an outright lie!” he tweeted this week.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Floyd Mayweather’s new goal in life is to make $US1 billion through property, doubling the money he made as a championship boxer, his long-time business partner Leonard Ellerbe told Insider.

Nicknamed “Money” through the latter part of his fighting career, Mayweather became boxing’s first $US1 billion athlete after he received $US200 million for stopping the UFC striker Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round of a landmark bout in 2017,Forbes reported at the time.

Though Mayweather won his first world title as a super featherweight in 1998, in the 2010s alone he made $US915 million. A Compubox operator calculated that Mayweather earned $US500,000 for every punch he landed in the 10 fights he had that decade –and he landed a lot of punches.

Mayweather now wants to be a billionaire two times over as Leonard Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told Insider that the 43-year-old is focused on raising the valuation of his real estate portfolio.

Insider met Ellerbe in Las Vegas in late February, and asked which of these three scenarios Mayweather would most be interested in:

Returning to the ring as a pro boxer Co-promoting an event with the UFC and Dana White (like Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao) Or buying a skyscraper (he had an interest in One Vanderbilt in New York City)

“You never know with Floyd,” he told us. “You’ve got to stay tuned.”

Elaborating on property purchases, Ellerbe said: “He’s consistently making investments.”

Mayweather has a mansion in Las Vegas, at least one $US25 million property in Los Angeles, as well as interests in New York City.

Asked whether there would come a time when Mayweather’s earned more through property than he did when he was a prizefighter, Ellerbe replied simply: “That’s his goal.”

Rumours abound that Mayweather is considering one last fight

This week, Mayweather has been linked with a fight against the 30-year-old four-weight world champion Adrien Broner.

Ellerbe dismissed this fight when speaking to the Yahoo Sports combat sport reporter Kevin Iole. He called it “1 million per cent false, total silliness.”

Ellerbe tweeted: “Whomever is spreading this nonsense it’s an outright lie.”

Kevin, whomever is spreading this nonsense it’s an outright lie???? https://t.co/Rh31eCGmdu — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) May 6, 2020

Mayweather retired multiple times when he was a boxer – so much so that retiring became a business as it meant comebacks – like his fights against Juan Manuel Marquez in 2009 and Conor McGregor in 2017 – were even bigger events.

Mayweather retired from pro competition for good with a flawless record of 50-0 three years ago, but took part in an exhibition bout against the young Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

The American knocked Nasukawa down three times, earned $US9 million, then said in 2019 that he was considering a deal which would see him fight five more exhibitions to bring that figure closer to $US80 million.

Last year, Mayweather told his 23 million followers on Instagram that he would be “coming out of retirement in 2020.” This year, he teased a blockbuster rematch against Conor McGregor.

Photos by Getty Images Floyd Mayweather with Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe.

He was even seen at a basketball game with Dana White, sparking rumours of eventual involvement with the UFC.

A boxing executive whose identify had been confirmed by Insider, told us at the time that Mayweather simply knows how to game the combat sports industry, taking great satisfaction in trolling everybody, and probably just saw a photo opportunity which would be reshared thousands of times on social media.

Ellerbe told us the relationship actually goes way back. “They have had a very good relationship for 20 years and we knew Dana before he even got into the combat sports part of it,” he told Insider.

“Dana was into boxing before the UFC and we’ve known him for quite some time.”

Tragedy and the coronavirus has reshaped Mayweather

Mayweather’s life has changed drastically since the coronavirus forced many parts of the world into lockdown.

Josie Harris, the mother of three of his children, was found dead in her car in mid-March and his uncle, Roger Mayweather, died of deteriorating health conditions days later.

Mayweather filmed a video message to his fans saying he was struggling with the deaths and the ways in which the coronavirus had reshaped the planet.

One way Mayweather has coped with the family tragedies is by frequenting his gym, the famed Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, and teaching the fundamentals of boxing to his 20-year-old son Koraun and his 14-year-old nephew.

He said he is inspired to coach young people how to get fit and how to fight because of the impact Roger Mayweather had on him as a famous fighter in the 1980s, who then became an accomplished trainer in his post-fight career.

Whether it’s coaching young people, making real estate investments, or monitoring his other business interests like the strip club Girl Collection, Mayweather clearly has much to occupy his time.

But as far as a comeback goes, in the words of Ellerbe to Insider a few months ago: “You never know … stay tuned.”

Read more:

Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession

Prominent people in boxing are urging Floyd Mayweather to stay retired forever rather than return to the ring for a real, sanctioned fight

Floyd Mayweather says 32-year-old American Terence Crawford is the best boxer in the world right now but has another pick for the most exciting fighter

Floyd Mayweather’s uncle said he’d easily beat any of UFC’s biggest stars if he returned for one more fight

Floyd Mayweather made $US500,000 for every punch he landed in the last decade, and he landed a lot of punches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.