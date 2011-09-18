Floyd Mayweather Vs. Victor Ortiz Preview & Pick

This Saturday night boxing again heads to the forefront of the Pay Per View landscape. Fans of boxing will be treated to the return of former Pound-for-Pound Kingpin Floyd Mayweather Jr. returning to the ring after a 16-month layoff. On the quite terribly named Star Power on HBO Pay Per View, Mayweather will challenge Victor Ortiz for his WBC Welterweight Championship. Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada the man known as “Money” makes his return to the squared-circle.



When: Saturday September 17, 2011

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Live on HBO Pay Per View

The Fight: Welterweight Bout for the WBC Welterweight Championship (12 Rounds)

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

