Floyd Mayweather reportedly tipped the chefs in the kitchen of a Las Vegas restaurant $300 each because he liked the food so much

Floyd Mayweather is known to splash his cash on himself.

However, after a recent dinner at a popular Las Vegas restaurant, “Money” reportedly decided to spread the wealth by giving each chef a $US300 tip.

The 42-year-old was celebrating a friend’s birthday with 16 others at Catch Las Vegas when he entered the kitchen and made the generous gesture, Page Six reported on Monday.

“He personally thanked everyone,” a source told Page Six. “The cooks were ecstatic and thankful!”

However, it wouldn’t be suprising if true, as Mayweather has never been shy with his money.

In July 2018, the fighter spent an astonishing $US18 million on a 280-carat diamond Jacob & Co. watch named “The Billionaire.”

A few months later, he reportedly flew all the way to Iceland in his private jet just to take a photo for Instagram. He was also said to have flown to France and Russia to do the same.

More recently, in February, Mayweather went on a lavish spending spree at Gucci after several celebrities said they were boycotting the brand for selling a $US900 balaclava knit top that people thought looked like blackface.

When asked why he continued to shop at the Italian designer, he said that he’s “no follower” and would do “what the f— I wanna do.”

Mayweather officially retired from boxing in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor in Las Vegas to take his professional record to 50-0.

