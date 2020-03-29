Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he'll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession

Instagram / AB84 Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video when talking about the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the free agent footballer Antonio Brown that even with “this huge epidemic,” his investments are still paying off.

Boxer Mayweather said: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a recession caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The retired boxer, 43, is one of only a few athletes to make $US1 billion through sport, finishing his career in 2017 with a 10th round stoppage defeat of Conor McGregor and a flawless 50-0 record.

Away from the ring, Mayweather has real estate investments, a strip club in Las Vegas called Girl Collection, and the renowned Mayweather Boxing Club.

Speaking to the free agent footballer Antonio Brown, a wide receiver formerly at the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayweather flaunted his money, holding up what he appeared to say was $US60,000.

“Even with myself, [people] are like … ‘Floyd gonna end up with nothing.’ I made smart investments,” Mayweather told Brown in the Instagram chat.

“That’s why, right now, with this huge epidemic, with this huge s— going on, crazy stuff going on, my investments are still paying off.”

Mayweather then grabbed stacks of hundred dollar bills off-camera and held them up on screen.

“This is not about throwing this in nobody’s face or showing up,” he said. “This is saying ‘I’m blessed.’

“In a recession, I can still feed my loved ones. When you’re showing your $US60,000, you’re saying I can still feed my wife. I can still feed my children. And you gotta let them know.”

The comment is on-brand for Mayweather

In 2018, Mayweather was asked about the “me too” movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Mayweather appeared to confuse the meaning of the term in an interview, was then told about its meaning, and said he too has private jets and billions of dollars.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Mayweather said: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” The COVID-19 virus has affected one of his former opponents, with Manny Pacquiao currently in quarantine in the Philippines.

Read more:

Manny Pacquiao said he’s ‘not afraid to die’ to help the Philippines battle the coronavirus pandemic

Manny Pacquiao is in quarantine after he came into contact with a Philippines senator who tested positive for the coronavirus

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was meant to be the ‘baddest’ fight in UFC history, but the whole thing is ‘cursed’ and might never happen

UFC boss Dana White said it’s un-American for people to ‘hide’ in their homes from coronavirus, and that he’s ready to fight COVID-19: ‘Come get me!’

Conor McGregor gave a statesman-like speech on Facebook urging the Irish government to lock down the country to stop coronavirus spreading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.