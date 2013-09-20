Floyd Mayweather Spent $US600,000 On Fight Tickets For His Friends Last Weekend

Floyd Mayweather bought an eye-popping $US605,000 worth of tickets for his friends to the Canelo Alvarez fight last week.

The expense is listed in the $US40.8 million check Floyd got for the fight, which was posted online by @Fight_Ghost today.

With tickets prices listed at $2,000, $US1,500, $US1,000, $US600 and $US350, he must have bought well over 300 tickets for family, friends, and (presumably) friends of friends.

It’s actually not all that ridiculous, when you break it down.

$605,000 is less than 1.5% of his total guaranteed purse of $US41.5 million.

Floyd’s entourage is notoriously large, notoriously loyal, and (related) notoriously well compensated. His 24/7 bodyguards make $US150,000 per year, according to David Mayo, who wrote a great feature on the entourage for MLive.

While Floyd refused to say how money people are on his payroll, Mayo called it “dozens.”

So if Floyd had 100 friends and employees request tickets, maybe 20 of whom are close enough to request tickets for their friends, it’s easy to understand how things can spiral toward $US605,000.

Considering all the crazy ways Floyd spends his money, sacrificing 1.5% of his purse so his “Money Team” could see him fight is a totally reasonable expense.

Here’s the actual check, with $US605,000 taken out:

